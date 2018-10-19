Mega Millions jackpot rockets to $1 billion, second in US history to reach 10 figures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Mega Millions inched out its previous record Tuesday with a $667 million jackpot.

Now, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an astonishing $1 billion with a $565 million cash option, completely destroying that record and becoming the second jackpot in the nation's history to hit 10 figures.

The nation will find out if anyone claims that $1 billion prize during the next drawing Friday evening. Otherwise, that number will continue to grow.

With hours to go until the drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has easily exceeded its previous record of $656 million. That jackpot was split three ways in 2012.

This jackpot also stands as one of two in the history of the United States to reach the 10-figure mark.

Nevertheless, it's still a long way from stealing the #1 spot.

The largest ever lottery jackpot in the United States was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016, according to the Associated Press.

The Mega Millions jackpot broke its record after no ticket matched all the six numbers in the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

“It’s so exciting for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot getting so close to an all-time record level,” Gordon Medenica, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, stated in a news release on Saturday.

He anticipated the possibility that the grand prize would increase again before the next drawing and, boy, was he right.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when a San Jose office pool of 11-co-workers matched all six numbers to split a $543 million prize.

Mega Millions isn't the only large lottery prize up for grabs this week; the Powerball jackpot grew to a cool $470 million with a drawing on Saturday.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Friday, while Powerball's draw is slated for 11 p.m. Saturday.