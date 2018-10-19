× Man in ICU after shooting in Lexington; deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is in the intensive care unit after being shot in Lexington Thursday, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 423 Elwin Circle.

Upon arrival, Thomas Edward Harris II was located in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and was last known to be in ICU.

Detectives quickly developed leads on the suspect. On Thursday, they used a helicopter and dogs in the search.

Warrants for arrest were issued on Devaunte Maleek Barriet, 25, for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering and discharge of a firearm to incite fear.

Deputies are activity searching for Barriet.

They say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.