Man accused of intentionally hitting, killing man with vehicle in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person was intentionally hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Yokum, 44, is charged with murder.

At 3:15 p.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle hitting a person at 3915 High Rock Road in southwestern Wilkes County.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that Michael Glenn Bentley, 56, was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

Bentley was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on private property.

