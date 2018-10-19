Loud booms rattle Davidson County residents Friday morning

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County residents — did you hear that sound Friday morning?

Several residents contacted FOX8 about a loud sound they heard around 8:40 a.m.

Well, FOX8 investigated and found out that there was an “implosion” at the old, non-operating, coal-fired Buck Steam Plant.

There is a new steam plant (natural gas) facility in operation at the site, Randy Wheless at Duke Energy said.

Wheless said he does not know of any additional implosions scheduled.

One FOX8 viewer said she “heard a huge boom that sounded like a bomb went off and rattled my home near the railroad tracks in Linwood. It was so loud that I thought we were in a war.”