King artist creates mountain sculpture for playground to educate children about local geography

KING, N.C. -- For artist Duncan Lewis, it's a mountain of a project.

"It's probably the biggest thing I've ever done," said Lewis as he works, using steel, wire mesh and layers of concrete to recreate the iconic mountains that surround the City of King. "Just the fact that it's based on local geography and helping kids with special needs, there was no way I wasn't going to do it."

At the new all-inclusive playground at King Recreation Acres, Lewis has created a mini mountain sculpture to help educate children about the local geography.

"I don't think there is anything like it that I know of," said Lewis, who has built mountains before for the North Carolina Zoo. "Seeing the kids, mothers and everybody enjoying it has been the most rewarding."

The mountains will truly leave you with a lasting impression.

"Those things are going to be around when we are gone," he said.

The community will dedicate the new playground Sunday at 3 p.m.