Drug-resistant salmonella linked to raw chicken in 29 states including NC

An outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella has happened in 29 states including North Carolina.

The Center for Disease Control has linked 92 cases so far to raw chicken and at least 21 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC has not yet identified the source of the product.

The specific strain of salmonella is resistant to multiple antibiotics, the CDC said.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Make sure to thoroughly cook all chicken and clean all utensils and surfaces that come in contact with raw chicken.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/infantis-10-18/index.html.