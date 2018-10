Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of animals live at the North Carolina Zoo, but there are only two full-time veterinarians to provide health care for all of them.

They rely on 19 veterinary technicians on staff to help with everything from blood draws to lab work.

This is Vet Tech appreciation week, a chance to see how critical these members of the team are to providing health care for the animals at the Zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.