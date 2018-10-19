Allen Jay Elementary teacher who lost battle with cancer posthumously honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Through her 10-year career, Meghan White taught hundreds of children and made learning easy by reaching out and understanding her students.

She accomplished a lot, despite the rounds of chemo.

White was a teacher at Allen Jay Elementary School. But last month, White lost her fight with breast cancer.

White's dedication to teaching earned her one of five "Real Teacher of the Year" awards.

Allen Jay will receive a $10,000 grant to upgrade its technology and honor White.

A plaque with White's name will be displayed at Allen Jay Elementary's computer lab.