6 vehicles involved in wreck on I-40; two lanes closed
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the call at about 7:57 a.m.
NCSHP did not report if anyone was injured.
The collision shut down the two right lanes, out of three, on I-40 near Exit 192 to Peters Creek parkway, near Winston-Salem.
The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the highway to reopen by 10:07 a.m.
36.120000 -80.187506