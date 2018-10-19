× 6 vehicles involved in wreck on I-40; two lanes closed

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the call at about 7:57 a.m.

NCSHP did not report if anyone was injured.

The collision shut down the two right lanes, out of three, on I-40 near Exit 192 to Peters Creek parkway, near Winston-Salem.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the highway to reopen by 10:07 a.m.