6 vehicles involved in wreck on I-40; two lanes closed

Posted 8:17 am, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, October 19, 2018

Wreck stock image.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway  Patrol.

Troopers responded to the call at about 7:57 a.m.

NCSHP did not report if anyone was injured.

The collision shut down the two right lanes, out of three, on I-40 near Exit 192 to Peters Creek parkway, near Winston-Salem.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the highway to reopen by 10:07 a.m.