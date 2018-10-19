× 1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in High Point Friday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Exit.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck lost items off the back of the truck while driving down the highway.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Dodge stopped in a travel lane to retrieve the items. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu stopped behind the truck and put on their flashers to help the driver of the truck get the items.

A General Motors work van crashed into the back of the Chevrolet, which hit the Dodge. During the collision, the driver of the Dodge was hit by the vehicles and seriously injured.

The driver of the Dodge, whose identity is being withheld by police, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from their injuries.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicates that distracted driving may have contributed to the crash.

Investigators will review evidence to determine if charges will be filed.