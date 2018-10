Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person is dead after a wreck in Greensboro early Friday morning, Greensboro police report.

Police responded at about 3:06 a.m. to the crash on Fleming Road.

The vehicle was visible entangled in trees on the side of the road.

Police said the car hit a curb, ran off the road and into the woods.

Officials closed the road between Crystal Lake Drive and Tamaron Drive.

Only one vehicle was involved. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Police have not yet named the driver.