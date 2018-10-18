Victim identified in Davidson County shooting; dogs, helicopter called off in search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Thursday morning, according to Sheriff David Grice.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Elwin Circle, northwest of Lexington, at 11:40 a.m.

Thomas Edward Harris, 28, was found shot in the abdomen.

Harris was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. As of Thursday afternoon, Harris was in surgery. There is no word on his condition.

Earlier in the day, a Highway Patrol helicopter and dogs were used to search for the suspect. The helicopter and dogs have been called off.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

35.875870 -80.307495