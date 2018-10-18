× Student brought knife to South Carolina school, says it was for snorting cocaine, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was arrested after bringing a knife to school Tuesday and told officials it was for snorting cocaine, police told WHNS.

Jacey Fay Romano, 18, was arrested for carrying a weapon on school property at West Greenville School.

At West Greenville School, metal detector wands are used on students before they come inside. Officials found the knife during a routine inspection.

When school officials asked Romano why she had the knife, she told them it was for snorting cocaine. She said she had snorted eight lines of cocaine before school and her heart was racing.

In addition to facing criminal charges, Romano was also suspended indefinitely by the school district.