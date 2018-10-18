Pedestrian hit, killed by Rockingham County deputy on US 29

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Rockingham County deputy Thursday night, according to Sheriff Sam Page.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 just south of the U.S. 158 overpass shortly before 8 p.m.

Page said the deputy was headed south toward the Barnes Street Exit when the pedestrian stepped out in front of the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

A Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash responding to the scene, Page said.

No additional details were available on the crash involving the trooper.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 29 are closed from the Narrow Gage Road Exit to the Barnes Street Exit. There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.