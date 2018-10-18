× North Carolina firefighters return after Florence rescues to find flooded fire station, homes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — They rescued more than 100 people in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Now they need help.

A volunteer fire department in Duplin County near Wallace was flooded with a full five feet of waters, courtesy of Florence, WITN reports.

North East Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenneth Cavenaugh said one firetruck was destroyed.

All the department’s other trucks and as much equipment as they could grab was moved and saved.

The NEVFD will need to endure a year before the building is back to its former glory, and the walls have already been torn out, according to WITN.

Not only that, but 19 out of the department’s 28 firefighters came home to flooded residences after rescuing storm victims and 23 of them reported damage to their homes.

The department is currently serving as a distribution center for the area and has donations coming in across the country.

The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department in Duplin County also reported flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.