North Carolina firefighters return after Florence rescues to find flooded fire station, homes

A worker attempts to sure up a dam near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018. - A killer storm that left up to 13 people dead weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday, but US authorities warned the devastation it caused -- including catastrophic flooding -- is far from over.Most of the fatalities from Florence, which made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, have occurred in North Carolina, where officials confirmed eight victims. They included three who died "due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways," the Duplin County Sheriff's Office reported. (Photo by Alex EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — They rescued more than 100 people in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Now they need help.
A volunteer fire department in Duplin County near Wallace was flooded with a full five feet of waters, courtesy of Florence, WITN reports.
North East Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenneth Cavenaugh said one firetruck was destroyed.
All the department’s other trucks and as much equipment as they could grab was moved and saved.
The NEVFD will need to endure a year before the building is back to its former glory, and the walls have already been torn out, according to WITN.
Not only that, but 19 out of the department’s 28 firefighters came home to flooded residences after rescuing storm victims and 23 of them reported damage to their homes.
The department is currently serving as a distribution center for the area and has donations coming in across the country.
The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department in Duplin County also reported flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
