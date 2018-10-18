× New details emerge in fatal shooting of North Carolina trooper

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — Details surrounding the fatal shooting of North Carolina Trooper Kevin K. Conner are coming into focus.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David said the shooting was captured on patrol car’s dashboard camera and a nearby security camera, WRAL reports

Conner, an 11-year veteran with Troop B in District 5, was stopping a GMC pickup truck on a speeding violation at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

The driver fired at least two shots, hitting Conner in the face and torso, before driving away in what was a stolen truck.

Conner was found about an hour later, the district attorney said. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials used Conner’s dashcam video to identify the vehicle that the suspect was driving, according to WRAL.

The vehicle was found in Fair Bluff. After a brief pursuit, the truck was disabled while trying to cross a railroad crossing. The driver then ran away from the truck.

Officials found the suspect after an extensive search and took him into custody around 4 a.m.

Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, is charged with first-degree murder.

Officials found the suspect’s shirt and cellphone but have not found the gun connected to the shooting.

At a Wednesday court hearing, the district attorney said he has not decided if he will seek the death penalty in this case.

“This was cold-blooded, first-degree murder,” David said, according to WRAL.

Conner was a father of two.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a news release. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said, “We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family. Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”