New Apple site shows their data on you, fast food chains fail at curbing antibiotics and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Apple's new privacy website that shows all the data the company has on you, a report which states most fast food chains fail at curbing antibiotic use and a lawsuit against Facebook over misleading advertisers.
