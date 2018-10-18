× Mexican national in country illegally captured in Forsyth County on sexual abuse charges out of Maryland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted on multiple rape and sexual assault charges out of Maryland was arrested in Forsyth County Friday, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Alfredo Carreon-Lopez, 32, is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, first and second-degree assault, and multiple additional sexual offense charges.

Carreon-Lopez is a Mexican national and was in the country illegally, the release said.

Authorities believe Carreon-Lopez fled the Baltimore area after warrants were issued for his arrest and went to Charlotte.

He was located and apprehended in Forsyth County. He was taken to the Mecklenberg County Detention Center where is he is now awaiting extradition back to Maryland to face the criminal charges against him.

The Charlotte Fugitive Operations Team encountered and arrested six additional unlawfully present foreign nationals while locating and arresting Carreon; five of these six unlawfully present persons have prior criminal convictions. Four of the six unlawfully present foreign nationals were placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts; two of the six already had their day in court and were previously ordered removed from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge. They are presently being processed for removal.