Mega Millions hits $900 million, keeps breaking own record ahead of Friday drawing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A record-breaking pile of cash was up for grabs Tuesday as the Mega Millions jackpot hit about $667 million.

With no winner, that jackpot reached $868 million Wednesday morning.

Now, by Thursday morning, that jackpot struck $900 million or a cash lump sum of $513 million.

It will be the largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second largest in the U.S. lottery jackpot history.

The previous Mega Millions record was a $656 million jackpot that was split three ways in 2012.

The largest ever lottery jackpot in the United States was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016, according to the Associated Press.

The Mega Millions jackpot beat its own record once again after no ticket matched all the six numbers in the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

“It’s so exciting for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot getting so close to an all-time record level,” Gordon Medenica, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, stated in a news release on Saturday.

He anticipated the possibility that the grand prize would increase again before the next drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when a San Jose office pool of 11-co-workers matched all six numbers to split a $543 million prize.

Mega Millions isn’t the only large lottery prize up for grabs this week; the Powerball jackpot grew to a cool $430 million with a drawing on Saturday.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Friday, while Powerball’s draw is slated for 11 p.m. Wednesday.