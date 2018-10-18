Local farm struggles to recover after Tropical Storm Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Old Mill Farm Stables is struggling to recover, after Tropical Storm Michael flooded out their pastures.

The rain fell so fast that it reached waist-length.

Ashlyn Staley and her husband said that their 11 horses got stranded on a hill in the middle of it all.

"We started at 9 o’clock in the morning and throughout the day we were making efforts to try and get them over,” Staley said.

They rescued all but four of the horses.

"The middle part of the pasture had a really strong current that was going and that's where the four horses got caught into the current,” Staley said. “Across that back tree line there's a wire fence that runs through it and they had to actually be cut out with chainsaws."

That’s when they decided to call emergency rescue teams from Davidson and Forsyth counties.

"It was well over our heads by the time everybody got here in their boats," she said.

With the help of 25 people, those four horses made it to safety but suffered from bruising and deep cuts on their legs. With their farm sitting in a flood plain, Staley said insurance doesn’t cover any of this. The vet bills and the repair costs of the land are piling up.

"Being here I can see how much effort it takes to just take care of the horses,” said Dawn Murray, whose daughter takes riding lessons at the farm.

Now, the community is stepping in to help this family out.

Community members started a GoFundMe page to help raise some extra money.

The goal at this point is to nurture the horses back to health and help restore such a special place in this community.