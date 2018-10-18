Hero puppy sniffs out and unearths fully-loaded gun in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. — An impressive puppy with a nose for crime is enjoying the spotlight in Greenville, North Carolina.

Greenville police posted on Facebook to recognize Ryder the pit bull puppy, who sniffed out and unearthed a buried fully-loaded gun at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Rosemont Apartments where the dog dug up a loaded .38 special revolver wrapped in a T-shirt.

Police unloaded the weapon and stored it as evidence.

“There’s a good chance little Ryder may have prevented a tragedy,” police said in the post.

Greenville police added that there “may be some freelance work in the near future for Ryder.”