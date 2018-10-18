Furniture from High Point Market donated to hurricane survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Market has closed its doors until spring, but all that furniture from the showrooms has to go somewhere.

Recent hurricanes have devastated homes across North Carolina, so this year vendors at the market and local nonprofits decided to help make hurricane victims' homes a little more homey.

Roland Maddrey, VP of sales for A.R.T Furniture, a furniture company with offices in High Point, was out getting his hands dirty today, loading everything from armchairs to kitchen tables into a truck to be sent off to people whose homes were affected.

The Barnabas Network and the Green Chair Project are two nonprofit furniture banks that were there to take in the donations and ensure that they get to the people who need them.

Kristine Wager, of the Green Chair Project, thought that the donations would bring a much-needed smile to the faces of many people who needed them.

Vendors have until tomorrow at 5 p.m. to bring their donations out to the IHFC building in High Point and help fill the truck.