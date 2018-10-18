× Disturbing video shows meat plant worker urinating on production line

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A food packing employee is accused of urinating on the production line, WAVY reported.

The incident happened at the Smithfield Foods packing plant. WAVY was given video of the employee, who appears to take off his gloves and pee on the production line.

On Tuesday, Smithfield officials released a statement confirming the incident:

“In accordance with Smithfield’s food safety and quality standards, more than 50,000 pounds of product were disposed of following a swift internal investigation that revealed an employee had urinated at his station during the production process,” Martin said. “The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations.”.

Lisa Martin with Smithfield Foods told WAVY the employee has been suspended pending a complete investigation.

“The facility and its employees’ immediate response and corrective actions to this isolated incident reflect the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of its products,” Martin said. “The safety and quality of our foods is fundamental to our success as a company.”