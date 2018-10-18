Bus with Guilford County students on board filmed committing multiple dangerous traffic violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A school bus carrying Guilford County students was filmed committing multiple dangerous traffic violations on Wednesday afternoon.

Lance Parker was driving on 16th Street at 4:55 p.m. when he filmed the bus driver failing to use a turn signal and merging into a left turn lane at the last second to turn onto Summit Avenue.

Minutes later, the bus is filmed running a red light turning left onto Phillips Avenue off of Summit Avenue.

At 4:59 p.m., Parker filmed the bus failing to stop at a stop sign when it turned right from Ball Street onto Ridgewood Avenue.

In total, three traffic violations in a matter of minutes.

The bus is not a Guilford County Schools bus. A GCS spokesperson said the bus was contracted out from the company First Student.

First Student said the driver has been on the job for a year and is a good driver with no other complaints. However, they said student safety is their first priority and that the driver has been fired.

The GCS spokesperson said the bus was taking special needs students home from Kiser Middle and Oak Ridge Elementary schools when the violations were filmed.