23-year-old shot in Lexington; officials using dogs, helicopter to search for suspect

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Dogs and a helicopter were deployed to help find the suspect in a Thursday shooting in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

Deputies responded to the shooting on the 400 block of Elwin Circle in Lexington.

Officials are now searching for the suspect involved by following a dog track on West Center Street.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is launching a helicopter to assist in the search.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim or commented on the extent of the victim’s injuries.