Woman gifts Greensboro mother with money after EBT card information stolen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Jasmine Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star came forward to help a Greensboro mother after her EBT card was wiped clean.

Shirley Simmons came across Angel Cooper’s story when she sat down to watch FOX8’s Tuesday night newscast.

“Ms. Cooper told the story of what happened. I got to thinking, and I said, ‘Maybe I should do something,’” said Simmons.

Cooper shared her struggle to provide for her family, after someone stole her EBT card information. Money she desperately needed now gone.

“It doesn’t matter what you give as long as you give in from your heart,” Simmons said. “So we do this to help other people and we try to be there when they need us.”

Cooper said she never expected to see such generosity.

“I was kind of shocked because nobody ever did anything for me or even really reached out to care about me and my kids,” she said.

She said this simple gift will make a huge impact on her and her four daughters.

“You know sometimes it feels really quiet out in life, but there are good people that will come and help,” she said.