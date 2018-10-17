Winston-Salem delivery driver talks about fighting off attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem delivery driver is warning others after a phony pizza delivery order put her life in danger and one man behind bars.

At the end of Antoinette Clinkscales' shift on a Saturday night in late September, she pulled up to a dark house on Mangum Street in Winston-Salem to deliver pizzas.

When she walked up to the porch, someone came around the corner with a board and smacked her across the head and then proceeded to choke her.

During the struggle, he demanded her money and threatened to kill her, she said.

Clinkscales threw her money bag at him and fought for her life.

"I took these two fingers, I heard something bend back and it cracked and then I bit him, and once I bit him he took off running," Clinkscales said.

On Oct. 16, Winston-Salem police arrested 18-year-old Michael Sneed, of Winston-Salem, and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Sneed got away with $15 the night of the crime.

"You gave up your life up for $15. I hope it was worth it. I hope it was worth you getting that $15 from me," Clinkscales said.

Clinkscales hopes other delivery drivers will hear her story and watch their backs.

"Be aware of your surroundings. If you don't see any lights, call. That phone is your lifeline," Clinkscales said.