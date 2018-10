Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're hiring a caregiver for a loved one, make sure you're asking the right questions.

FOX8's Brad Jones and Cindy Farmer talk about what you might want to consider.

Make sure you have a clear understanding of your loved one's limitations

What does your loved one need?

What are your loved one's likes and dislikes?

You may also want to ask for recommendations and interview a potential caregiver before committing.

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.