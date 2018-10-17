× Teen accused of stealing Meals on Wheels vehicle, multiple robberies in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem teen is accused of stealing a Meals on Wheels vehicle and committing multiple robberies in the city, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Khalil Tarik Shimabukuro, 19, is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday at 11:07 a.m., police say a 75-year-old man delivering meals for Meals on Wheels was approached by a suspect who pressed something against his stomach and demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle.

The man gave up the keys to the Meals on Wheels vehicle and the suspect drove away. The 75-year-old man was not injured.

At 8:41 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Family Dollar at 4404 Old Rural Hall Road after a reported robbery.

Police said the suspect came into the business with a handgun and took money from the register. The suspect then got into the Meals on Wheels vehicle that was stolen Friday and drove away.

At 10:06 a.m. Saturday, a man walking in the 1800 block of Mount Zion Place said he was confronted by an armed suspect who took his wallet.

On Sunday, authorities recovered the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned near 5121 Butterfield Drive.

Following an investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for arrest for Shimabukuro.

Shimabukuro was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $240,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19.