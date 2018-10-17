× Suspect robs Subway in Georgia, returns to pick up sandwich

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who after holding up a Subway restaurant, forgot his sandwich and returned to retrieve it, WGCL reports.

Police say 34 year-old Zachary Miller was waiting for a sandwich at the Subway location on Medlock Bridge Road when he jumped over the counter, demanded cash and opened the cash register.

He was able to obtain about $100. He then realized he had left the sandwich inside and went back to get it.

He fled the scene in a black, 2003 Acura 3TS with the Tennessee license tag R9230J.

Miller has multiple warrants in Tennessee and Georgia.