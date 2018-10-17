× Ragsdale High community remembers administrator killed in head-on crash

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Ragsdale High School community is mourning the loss of beloved administrator Jean Ransom after she was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night.

Principal Jim Gibson said he gathered staff together Wednesday morning before students arrived to break the news. He says the loss is a blow to the entire school.

“Very compassionate, very willing to whatever she could to help a student,” Gibson said. “I came here five years ago and she kind of held my hand through learning about Ragsdale, so she’s very important and special to me as well.”

Gibson said Ransom leaves behind a husband and two children. He said people have been calling the school throughout the day to share memories with the assistant principal.

“Obviously expressing condolences and shock, but realizing what she meant to the school, and to students,” he said.

Gibson added that the school plans to honor Ransom in some way, but says those plans are still in the works.

“I think because of what Mrs. Ransom tried to instill here about the sense of family and connectedness between people that people are very supportive of one another,” Gibson said.