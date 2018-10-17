Ragsdale High assistant principal killed in head-on crash in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Ragsdale High School Assistant Principal Jean Ransom was one of the people who died in a head-on crash Tuesday night.

The collision happened on US-70 late Tuesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 11:50 p.m., troopers responded to the crash near NC-61 and the town of Whitsett in Guilford County.

Troopers believe a vehicle driving west veered into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle head on.

The drivers in both vehicles died. There were no passengers.

Along with Ransom, who was 56, the crash also killed Gregory Jason Pitti, 32, city unknown.

Troopers do not believe speed was a factor.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident but has since been reopened.