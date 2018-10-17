× North Carolina Highway Patrol identifies suspect accused of fatally shooting trooper

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trooper Kevin K. Conner.

Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, is charged with first-degree murder.

Conner, an 11-year veteran with Troop B in District 5, was stopping a GMC pickup truck on a speeding violation at about 12:15 a.m. on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

The driver fired several shots, hitting Conner, before driving off toward Fair Bluff.

After a brief pursuit, the truck was disabled while trying to cross a railroad crossing. The driver then ran away from the truck.

Officials found the suspect after an extensive search and took him into custody.

Conner was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a news release. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said, “We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family. Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”