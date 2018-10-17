× New details emerge after 4 children killed in Tennessee murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — The Maury County sheriff shed new light on a murder-suicide the left four children and an adult woman dead in Columbia, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

At about 6 p.m. Monday night, a family member returned home to find 55-year-old Cynthia Collier and her four adoptive children dead.

The sheriff’s office believes Collier killed 14-year-old Bo Li, 14-year-old Meigin Lin, 15-year-old Lia Lin and 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin.

The bodies were found by another sibling.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland says it appears Cynthia Collier killed four of her adopted children before she took her own life. He says a piece of evidence was left behind that leads them to believe it was a murder suicide. Investigators still looking for a motive. pic.twitter.com/9BTwcnzY2r — Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) October 16, 2018

The sheriff said all five died of gunshot wounds with evidence to suggest the case is a murder-suicide.

“The magnitude of this … it’s more than what we’re used to on a day-to-day basis,” Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said in a Wednesday news conference, WSMV reports. “That’s why our first responders stepped up. They were very professional, and I couldn’t be more proud of Maury County.”

A motive is yet to be determined, but the sheriff believes Collier was suffering from a mental illness.

The sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects at this time.