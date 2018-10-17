New details emerge after 4 children killed in Tennessee murder-suicide
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — The Maury County sheriff shed new light on a murder-suicide the left four children and an adult woman dead in Columbia, Tennessee, WSMV reports.
At about 6 p.m. Monday night, a family member returned home to find 55-year-old Cynthia Collier and her four adoptive children dead.
The sheriff’s office believes Collier killed 14-year-old Bo Li, 14-year-old Meigin Lin, 15-year-old Lia Lin and 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin.
The bodies were found by another sibling.
The sheriff said all five died of gunshot wounds with evidence to suggest the case is a murder-suicide.
“The magnitude of this … it’s more than what we’re used to on a day-to-day basis,” Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said in a Wednesday news conference, WSMV reports. “That’s why our first responders stepped up. They were very professional, and I couldn’t be more proud of Maury County.”
A motive is yet to be determined, but the sheriff believes Collier was suffering from a mental illness.
The sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects at this time.