NC state trooper shot, killed in traffic stop; suspect in custody

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The trooper, who has not been named, was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:15 a.m. on US-701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

After shooting, the trooper was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials searched the area and found a suspect, according to NCDPS. The suspect was taken into custody.

WECT reports officials surrounded the suspects in the wood near Fair Bluff and took them into custody at about 4 a.m.

The NCDPS plans to release more information at a later time.