× NC state trooper identified after shot, killed in traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Kevin K. Conner, an 11-year veteran with Troop B in District 5, was stopping a GMC pickup truck on a speeding violation at about 12:15 a.m. on US-701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

The driver fired several shots, hitting Conner, before driving off toward Fair Bluff.

After a brief pursuit, the truck was disabled while trying to cross a railroad cross. The driver then ran away from the truck.

Officials found the suspect after an extensive search and took him into custody.

Conner was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a news release. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

One of our @NCSHP troopers was fatally shot this morning while protecting and serving his community and state. The suspect is in custody. The entire @NCPublicSafety family appreciates your thoughts, prayers and support. More details, see: https://t.co/3KHrcsrMPE pic.twitter.com/EoQyur9ZMS — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) October 17, 2018

Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said, “We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family. Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”

The NCDPS plans to release the suspect’s name at a later time.