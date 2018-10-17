× More than 400 North Carolinians reporting power outages 6 days after Michael

At about 8 a.m., the City of Greensboro shared a Duke Energy announcement claiming that the power company had restored power to all storm-affected customers.

Some customers, however, claim otherwise.

I can tell you as I sit in a house without power in Greensboro, that this is not true. — MARK STOLLERY (@GOETHEFAUST) October 17, 2018

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, 448 North Carolinians are still without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, about a week after Tropical Storm Michael swept through the state.

EnergyUnited reports that none of their customers are still facing outages.

The dwindling outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows:

Guilford County – 82

Forsyth County – 15

Rockingham County – 5

Alamance County – 5

Randolph County – 3

All outages in North Carolina are expected to be resolved by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map.

Guilford County currently faces the highest number of outages in the state followed by McDowell to the west and New Hanover to the southeast.

By contrast, North Carolina Emergency Management reported more than 604,000 power outages at 9 p.m. Thursday.