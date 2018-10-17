× Mom ‘very scared’ of Halloween offers $65 an hour for someone to take her kids trick-or-treating

WIRRAL, England — A single mom who is terrified of Halloween posted an online ad seeking someone to take her kids trick-or-treating.

“I get very scared at Halloween because of the costumes and speaking to strangers to ask for sweets for the kids,” the mom wrote.

The mom, who suffers from severe social anxiety, posted the ad on Childcare.co.uk offering £50 (about $65) an hour for a qualified person to take her kids — ages 9, 7 and 3 — out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

“I’d hate for them to miss out on this because of me and having put it off for the last 3 years I feel I can’t anymore,” the mom wrote.

The ad calls for someone to help the kids into their costumes and take them trick-or-treating from 4 to 8 p.m.

The founder of Childcare.co.uk told The Sun:

“When I saw this advert put onto the website, I wanted to help the woman instantly. “She’s clearly trying to do the best for her children and is more than happy to pay someone to perform this service. “I got in touch with her to ask how I could help, and promoting this advert seemed like the best way I could help her.”