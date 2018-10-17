× Man accused of exposing himself to several women in Burlington neighborhood

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who has allegedly exposed himself to multiple woman in the Bonnar Bridge Parkway community.

Over the past two months, Burlington police have received three reports of a man exposing himself in the area. According to authorities, the man tries to get the women’s attention to lure them to over to his car and then exposes himself.

“It’s scary to think that someone is that blatant. You know, that’s my concern, what is he going to do next?” said Gloria Currie, a concerned mother and resident in the area.

The person was driving a grey Nissan Sentra. Police have released a picture of someone they say is a person of interest. The suspect they are looking for is described as a white male in his 30s with a stocky build around the height of 5’6″ to 5’7″. He also has bangs that hang partially in his face.

“I don’t understand what goes through people’s head, as to why they would want to do something. But again, just try and stay safe and spread the word,” said Monica Hennessy, who is concerned about her children’s safety.

If you have any information on this case you’re urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.