Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville cited with dozens of animal welfare violations

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – The federal government has cited Lazy 5 ranch in Mooresville with dozens of violations for failing to properly care for several of its animals, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they filed an administrative complaint in September against the owner of Lazy 5 Ranch Henry Hampton.

In the complaint, the USDA cited Hampton with more than 50 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The complaint included 13 violations for the Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville and 44 violations for another exotic zoo Hampton owns in Ohio.

Violations included failing to give animals proper veterinary care and failing to comply with the minimum standard of care for animals including giraffes with overgrown hooves and a Sika Deer with multiple wounds on its body.

Additionally, they said the ranch failed to provide necessary healthcare “for a pregnant camel whose breathing was audible and labored, that had swelling in the facial area and feet, and that had reddened enlarged blood vessels in her left eye.”

Statesville Record and Landmark said Lazy 5 Ranch did not respond to email or telephone calls this week.

The Lazy 5 Ranch web site says the park is privately owned and operated by Henry Hampton with no federal or state funding. “Henry Hampton has been raising exotic animals for over 35 years and is known nationwide for his handling of exotic animals.”