Juvenile taken to hospital after jumping out of vehicle in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after jumping out of a moving vehicle, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a person under the age of 16 jumped out on the 400 block of Troxler Road, RCSO reports.

The juvenile suffered only minor injuries and was not run over by the vehicle.

An adult family member was driving the vehicle.

No information has been released regarding why the juvenile jumped out of the vehicle.

Deputies continue to investigate.