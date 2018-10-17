Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan shares her story with diabetes ahead of JDRF One Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan doesn't just support the JDRF One Walk because its a great cause. She also supports the walk because she herself has diabetes.

Vaughan spoke with FOX8 Anchor Melissa Painter about the walk which benefits type 1 diabetes research.

"Diabetes does not discriminate," Vaughan said. "It goes across the complete spectrum."

The mayor talks about the importance of raising awareness about diabetes, as well as her own experiences with diabetes.

The JDRF One Walk is a 5 km walk. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.

For more information, visit the JDRF One Walk website.