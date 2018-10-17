× Davidson County woman assaults worker with shovel as he repossesses vehicle, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — At about 7 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance and assault report at the 200 block of Landsdowne Place, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Wahl, of Premier Recovery, told deputies he was repossessing a vehicle when Michaelle Beck, 43, of Winston-Salem, assaulted him with a shovel.

As deputies tried to detain Beck, she ran away and assaulted deputies, the sheriff’s office reports.

She was finally arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official and resisting arrest.