Asheville animal rescue sends team to Florida to help pets endangered by Michael

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One animal rescue group is helping animals affected by Hurricane Michael, WLOS reports.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, sent employees to Florida to help displaced animals.

They brought food, water and other supplies to shelters where animals are waiting to be reunited with their owners.

They say there’s less flooding than there was with Florence, but a lack of supplies is hindering their efforts.

“We are leading ground search and control, bringing them food and water, taking them to safe places if we need to,” said Lisa Boland of Brother Wolf, according to WLOS.

Brother Wolf workers have been there since last Thursday, and they don’t know exactly when they’ll be back.