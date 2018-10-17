Arrest made in East Side Drive shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have made an arrest after a person was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

Lamonte Gregory Baldwin, 49, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officers came to 1004 East Side Drive on a disorderly subject call at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim near an SUV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Greensboro police initially believed the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in a home on East Side Drive. The department's special response team was called in.

When the SRT entered the home, the suspect was no longer inside. A 7-month-old child was found in the home unharmed.

The grandmother of the child said Baldwin is her fiance. She said Baldwin and her daughter -- the mother of the child -- got into an argument.

The mother of the child called her brother to come over and confront Baldwin during the fight.

When the mother of the child's brother showed up, Baldwin shot him, the grandmother said. She said she believes the shooting was in self-defense.

The victim is out of the hospital and is expected to be OK, the grandmother said.