2 killed in head-on wreck along US-70 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people died after a head-on collision on US-70 late Tuesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway patrol.

At about 11:50 p.m., troopers responded to a collision near NC-61 and the town of Whitsett in Guilford County.

Troopers believe a vehicle driving west veered into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle head on.

The drivers in both vehicles died. There were no passengers.

Troopers do not believe speed was a factor.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident but has since been reopened.