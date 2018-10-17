× 12-year-old electrocuted while climbing fence to retrieve ball at football practice

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy died Monday after being electrocuted while climbing a fence to retrieve a ball during football practice, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Melquan Kwame Robinson climbed over a chain-link fence. A live wire was touching the fence, and when Melquan grabbed the fence, he was electrocuted.

Three other people were also injured in the incident, the Chronicle reported.

Melquan was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.