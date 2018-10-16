Woman crashes down embankment at Winston-Salem Lidl, has life-threatening injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Rahnelia Melisha Whitfield, 31, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on Peters Creek Parkway near Sides Road when she went off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went over the embankment, overturned and ejected Whitfield before coming to rest on the property of the Lidl grocery store.

Whitfield was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Lidl was open for business at the time of the crash. The store closed for about four hours after the crash.