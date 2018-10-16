Winston-Salem man refuses to act his age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Year after year, Winston-Salem native Lindsay Tise refuses to act his age.

"I'm 99 years old -- I'll be 100 on December the 28th", Tise says.

Tise is still driving his car and he's driving his golf ball way down the fairway. He plays every Thursday with his church buddies, most of those guys 20 to 25 years younger. He often shoots scores in the low 90s.

He credits a program at the Wake Forest University Clinical Research Center for keeping him in such great shape.

And it seems like this exercise program is making him stronger and healthier year after year.

If he didn't have this?

"I'd be 6 feet under," he says.