Taylor Swift the antelope escapes zoo enclosure, prompts emergency response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taylor Swift managed to elude zoo officials until she was finally captured on Sunday.

Oh, and Taylor Swift is an antelope.

The Sacramento Bee reports that a 1-year-old eastern bongo, named after the American pop star, escaped her enclosure Sunday, but, with a little ingenuity, officials were able to corral the escaped calf.

Around 3:30 p.m., for unknown reasons, the bongo sneaked out of the exhibit space she shares with her mother, Penny, setting off the zoo’s emergency response.

The zoo does not believe Taylor Swift came into contact with any of the guests in the area.

To capture the bongo, officials shut down the main gate and moved guests to a safe area.

“Staff used baffle boards and tables to gently guide the calf down the pathway and up the back road to her off-exhibit holding area,” Sacramento Zoo Spokeswoman Laurel Vincent told The Sacramento Bee.

All in all, it only took 15 minutes for the zoo to get Taylor Swift under control.

The antelope earned her named by how “swiftly” she got to her feet when she was born on Sept. 4, 2017.